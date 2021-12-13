College Football World Reacts To Quarterback Transfer News

Late-November and early-December delivered us one of the most incredible coaching carousels in college football history. Mid-December through the start of 2022 could deliver us an equally wild quarterback transfer period.

As of this morning, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He joins a list that recently lost five-star freshman Quinn Ewers, but still has stunning depth.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic published a list of star quarterbacks currently in the portal. The half-dozen names include Slovis, Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler, Dillon Gabriel, Max Johnson and Michael Penix Jr.

That’s a who’s-who of quarterbacks who have led Power Five programs to some remarkable seasons over the past few years. So you can imagine that the wider college football world is excited to see where they go next:

This list is nuts. Some non-power program is gonna end up with a stud https://t.co/kLTO3NVSKg — Nick Bissonette (@N_Bissonette) December 13, 2021

The Pac-12, the conference of largely unwatchable QB play, could sure use a few of these guys. https://t.co/bVahDoDQL0 — Rob Bowron (@beta_rank_fb) December 13, 2021

Others decided to point out that the list isn’t even complete yet. Quarterbacks like Adrian Martinez and Zach Calzada were left off even though they were also studs at their programs:

Add Texas A&M's Zach Calzada and Nebraska's Adrian Martinez to the list. https://t.co/rsxu9oCCxj — C. Austin Cox (@CAustinCox) December 13, 2021

If anyone wants a QB with experience, this is the year to get one https://t.co/WUGAtIWpsG — Walk-On Redshirts (@walkonredshirts) December 13, 2021

We’ve seen some incredibly impactful quarterback transfers in recent years. Players like Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts changed the fortunes of their schools and set records at their new destinations.

With so many starting-caliber quarterback transfers imminent, we could see a big power shift in college football next year.

Which quarterback transfer are you looking forward to seeing the most?