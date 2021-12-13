The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Quarterback Transfer News

Nebraska Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez.EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 07: Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on November 07, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Late-November and early-December delivered us one of the most incredible coaching carousels in college football history. Mid-December through the start of 2022 could deliver us an equally wild quarterback transfer period.

As of this morning, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He joins a list that recently lost five-star freshman Quinn Ewers, but still has stunning depth.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic published a list of star quarterbacks currently in the portal. The half-dozen names include Slovis, Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler, Dillon Gabriel, Max Johnson and Michael Penix Jr.

That’s a who’s-who of quarterbacks who have led Power Five programs to some remarkable seasons over the past few years. So you can imagine that the wider college football world is excited to see where they go next:

Others decided to point out that the list isn’t even complete yet. Quarterbacks like Adrian Martinez and Zach Calzada were left off even though they were also studs at their programs:

We’ve seen some incredibly impactful quarterback transfers in recent years. Players like Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts changed the fortunes of their schools and set records at their new destinations.

With so many starting-caliber quarterback transfers imminent, we could see a big power shift in college football next year.

Which quarterback transfer are you looking forward to seeing the most?

