College Football World Reacts To Recruiting Payment Rumors

As Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) becomes more established in college sports, we're seeing more stories popping up about how much money is being spent.

Earlier today, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day raised eyebrows when he estimated that it will take $13 million in NIL money for the Buckeyes to keep their roster intact. Otherwise, players could leave for greener pastures in the transfer portal.

“One phone call, and they’re out the door,” Day said, per Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com. “We cannot let that happen at Ohio State. I’m not trying to sound the alarm, I’m just trying to be transparent about what we’re dealing with.”

Day also said that he thinks top-flight quarterbacks are currently commanding $2 million in NIL deals, while premier edge rushers and offensive tackles are bringing in $1 million.

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel says he is hearing the same figures. Some college football fans are having a hard time adjusting to this new reality, while others think it is a long-time coming.

It seems clear by now that NIL is here to stay. It is just a matter of how it will be regulated moving forward.

It will be fascinating to follow things as they unfold.