College Football World Reacts To Referee Suspension News

A college football referee was reportedly suspended following a blown call in last weekend's game.

Last weekend, an ACC referee in the Notre Dame vs. Cal game blew a call on a missed field goal attempt. The referee determined that Cal was offside on a field goal attempt that missed by Notre Dame. The penalty allowed the Fighting Irish another shot.

ESPN reported on Saturday that the referee has been suspended for the blown call.

"According to sources, ACC has suspended side judge from last Saturday Cal at Notre Dame who called Cal for being offside on this play. ACC apologized to Cal for error and admitted was bad call. As of now, they don’t plan on making public acknowledgment of error and punishment," Roxy Bernstein reports.

The call proved to be a big one in Notre Dame's first win of the season.

"I was watching the game. I said to my wife. NO ONE WAS OFFSIDE!" one fan wrote.

"Always good to admit officiating errors. But the outcome wasn’t really in doubt and it was a matchup of two irrelevant teams. Would’ve been great for the refs to get it right in the national championship game instead of possibly altering the outcome," another fan suggested.

"Really, a bad call in a Notre Dame game?" another fan said sarcastically.

"They actually think if they don’t say anything we won’t know bad the refs really are," one fan added.

Notre Dame got its first win of the season thanks in part to last weekend's call.