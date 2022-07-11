College Football World Reacts To Reported SEC Expansion Decision

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to snap the ball against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The SEC is reportedly not looking to expand beyond 16 teams.

According to Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South, the major college conference thinks it's in good shape when Texas and Oklahoma join the picture. They're currently not looking to make more moves despite the Big Ten poaching USC and UCLA from the Pac-12.

“We’re positioned at 16 (teams) for a robust future,” an SEC athletic director told Hayes. “The need just isn’t there.”

AL.com's Nubyjas Wilborn described the SEC as being "benevolent… for now."

However, others wondered if the SEC simply doesn't have a move to make at the moment.

The SEC already boasts a loaded field of schools that will get even deeper when the Longhorns and Sooners join. ESPN's James Kratch said the SEC's alignment "feels much more natural" than the Big Ten after adding two California schools.

Furthermore, the programs shouldn't want to make the conference too crowded. BetUS TV's Gary Segars said that more SEC squads would "get really close to diminishing returns on a per school basis."

Hayes wrote that any new SEC team must "be a significant addition that checks multiple boxes" as a "right fit" and strong television draw. Conference presidents also reportedly want to "keep college football intact."

This doesn't necessarily mean the SEC will stay at 16 teams forever, but no additions appear to be imminent.