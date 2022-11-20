College Football World Reacts To Ridiculous Attendance Number

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: Fans cheer during a game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 29, 2012 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

How many fans were actually at Texas A&M's game on Saturday afternoon?

It surely wasn't the number officially announced in the press box during the game.

Texas A&M beat UMass, 20-3, on Saturday. Most of the stadium appeared to empty out by halftime.

But the Aggies still announced a pretty impressive attendance number on Saturday afternoon.

"90,177 allegedly at Kyle today. The number was announced in the press box and laughter erupted," an Aggies reported tweeted out on Saturday.

Official attendance is official attendance, but no one is buying that number, right?

Texas A&M improved to 4-7 on the year with Saturday's win.