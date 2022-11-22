College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Cancelation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 26, 2011 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images)

The Commonwealth Clash will not take place this year.

On Monday, the ACC officially canceled Saturday's scheduled rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The community is still reeling from a shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13. Three Virginia football players were killed and another (Mike Hollins) was injured.

This will mark the first year these teams don't meet since 1969. However, football naturally isn't the top priority following a deadly shooting.

"Totally the right move," SportsCenter anchor Michael Eaves wrote on Twitter.

"Extremely understandable," one fan wrote. "Life is bigger than football."

"Sending #UVA love as they take time to heal," another fan said.

"Please take the time to heal," another Twitter user wrote. "Forgot the rivalry, Hokies and Hoos will always be there for one another."

Virginia Tech will finish the season 3-8 while Virginia, which also called off last weekend's game against Costal Carolina, ends 3-7. The Hokies and Cavaliers will meet again next fall, but they're now uniting in a time of mourning.