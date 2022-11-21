College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Rumor

BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of Lane Stadium prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Clemson Tigers on September 30, 2017 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

One of college football's biggest Week 12 rivalry games could reportedly be pushed back.

Virginia and Virginia Tech are scheduled to meet in Blacksburg, Va. on Saturday. However, the game might not be played as scheduled.

Following the tragic shooting in Charlottesville last week, which left three UVA football players dead, the game is obviously not the most important thing. However, if the players still want to play, it'll happen.

Now, reports suggest it could be moved back a week.

"From everyone I've talked to last night and this morning, moving the #UVA-#Hokies football game to Dec. 3 is a very real possibility," Mike Barber reports.

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Something to keep an eye on. Would create a massive sports weekend for VT with the Commonwealth Cup on Saturday followed by VT MBB hosting #1 UNC on Sunday plus a top 25 matchup between VT WBB and Tennessee in Knoxville on Sunday," one fan wrote.

"kinda figured this is where they were gonna land. though I thought a little deeper into december made more sense as neither team is going to a bowl game," one fan added.

"I think they should just cancel it but if the guys want to play, let’s do it," one fan added.

"I like the idea of the UVA players getting to spend Thanksgiving with their families," another fan wrote.

There will likely be an update on the Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game later on Monday.