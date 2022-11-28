College Football World Reacts To Rose Bowl's Decision

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: A general view during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

One of the biggest hurdles to get over for an expanded College Football Playoff is the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl, which has been played on New Year's Day basically every year for decades, wants to hold onto that important television slot. But if the College Football Playoff is going to expand, that probably can't happen.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the Rose Bowl has decided to not stand in the way of College Football Playoff expansion.

However, the Rose Bowl does have some demands.

"In its latest proposal, the Rose Bowl wishes to be guaranteed a semifinal in 2 of every 3 yrs of a future expanded playoff," Ross Dellenger reports.

"The Rose Bowl is at risk of impacting its stake in future playoffs. If it continues to delay, could the Rose lose its place? Replacement options are virtually unlimited: Citrus, Gator, etc. One official suggests a newly created bowl held at SoFi Stadium."

Is this the right move by the Rose Bowl?

"The Rose Bowl, which is admittedly awesome venue having this much equity makes me worry we won’t move to all home field playoff games except the final as fast as I hope (though we will eventually get there)," one fan wrote.

"Rose says it will not stand in the way of expansion. Let's see if they mean it," another fan wrote.

"Hold strong Rose Bowl. Preserve the status quo through 2025," another fan added.

"I know it won’t happen, but they should just let the Rose Bowl host the NCG every year. It’s both sides making a concession. The Rose would lose its Jan 1 date but to be able to have the natty every year is a better deal IMO. They have one site for Baseball/SB, why not FB?" one fan added.

What should the College Football Playoff end up doing with the Rose Bowl?