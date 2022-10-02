College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day Controversy

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Rutgers coach Greg Schiano had a heated interaction on the field during Saturday night's game in Columbus.

Things got heated between Day and Schiano following a late hit on an Ohio State player who was running down the sideline.

Schiano went after Day.

Elsewhere in the game, Ohio State faked a punt up big against Rutgers. Day appeared to apologize to Schiano for the play following the contest.

All appears to be good between Day and Schiano now.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on what happened between the two coaches.

"Ryan Day has no one to blame for his punter getting his clock cleaned on a late hit by Aaron Cruickshank other than himself. It was a classless & disrespectful call for a fake punt up 39 points. Whatever happens on that play is his responsibility. I was glad Schiano got into it," one fan wrote.

"Ryan Day should be careful. Feel like Schiano would bash his brains in and go right back to losing by 30 with no remorse," another fan wrote.

Was Day or Schiano in the right?