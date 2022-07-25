College Football World Reacts To Ryan Leaf's Predictions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Nic Shimonek, Ryan Leaf and Leigh Steinberg pose onstage during Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party 2018 on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Leigh Steinberg )

Ryan Leaf was a tremendous quarterback in the Pac-12--back when it was still the Pac-10--but does he know the landscape of the conference now?

The former NFL QB turned college football analyst released his 2022 Pac-12 predictions earlier today. He has Utah winning the South at 10-2 overall and 7-2 in league play, which doesn't seem unreasonable.

Where Leaf is going more out on a limb is in the North. He has his alma mater Washington State finishing 10-2 and going 8-1 in the conference to win the division and face the Utes in the Pac-12 title game.

Many Wazzu fans are feeling this pick, but others are nervous, because Leaf took predicted their archrival Washington would go 12-0 in 2021, only to see the Huskies implode and finish 4-8.

Oregon is the perceived favorite in the North, with USC and Utah projected to vie for first place in the South.

Washington State is coming off a tumultuous 7-6 season and has never played in the Pac-12 Championship Game, so if the Cougars fulfill Leaf's prophecy, it will be a major surprise.