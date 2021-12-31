College Football World Reacts To Ryan Seacrest’s Appearance

During halftime of the Cotton Bowl Classic between Alabama and Cincinnati, ESPN had a special guest.

Ryan Seacrest, who will be hosting ABC’s New Year’s Eve special in just a few hours, made an appearance. During his time on the TV, Seacrest said something that had college football fans astonished.

He said “Go Dawgs,” which led fans to wonder why. A quick search on the internet shows that Seacrest actually grew up in Georgia and attended the University of Georgia for a short while before leaving to focus on his radio career.

He clearly hasn’t given up his Georgia fandom, though. Michigan fans are taking that as a symbol that the Wolverines will win – for whatever reason.

“Ryan Seacrest is a Georgia fan. That made it official for me,” one fan said.

“Seacrest just took the dawgs. Georgia screwed,” said another fan.

Other fans are hoping the Seacrest appearance leads to a down recruiting period for Georgia – which is seemingly impossible with Kirby Smart at the wheel.

“Ryan Seacrest saying Go Dawgs! on TV just now, should cause at least 4 or 5 Georgia de-commits and several others entering the transfer portal,” another fan said.

Georgia and Michigan kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.