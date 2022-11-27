College Football World Reacts To Saturday Night Firing

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A notable college football head coach was fired from his job on Saturday night.

Former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart was relieved of his coaching duties at FAU on Saturday evening.

ESPN first reported the news.

"Willie Taggart is out at Florida Atlantic, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. Team finished 5-7 for the second straight season," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweeted.

It's been a tough couple of years for Taggart in the coaching community.

"Taggart and FAU lost yesterday by 1 point in overtime to WKU, the school where Taggart's #1 jersey number is retired and where he first became a head coach. Had the Owls scored two more points, they would've been bowl-eligible," one fan wrote.

"That bus has a lot of miles on it… WKU to USF, USF to Oregon, Oregon to FSU, FSU to FAU, then…" one fan added.

"Just a truly likeable guy that can't coach his way out of a wet paper sack," one fan added.

"Is Taggart Still being paid by FSU technically? If so this is great," another fan wrote.

Best of luck moving forward, Willie.