College Football World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Herm Edwards News

Herm Edwards will remain in Tempe for at least one more year.

Edwards is reportedly expected to return as Arizona State’s head coach next year, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy.

The Sun Devils were never going to fire Edwards because of his coaching performance this year. Arizona State went 8-4 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play this season.

However, there were reports ASU would have to move on from Edwards because of the NCAA’s investigation into potential recruiting violations by the program. It doesn’t sound like the investigation will impact Edwards’ employment, at least for now.

“Herm Edwards will return next season, Arizona State AD Ray Anderson told the team after Sun Devils defeated Arizona, @jmarshallap reports,” McMurphy said on Twitter.

It’s safe to say college football fans are pretty surprised.

Near the start of the 2021 season, it seemed impossible Herm Edwards would keep his job past this season because of potential violations.

“Arizona State has been a poorly managed athletic department for a long time, so why stop now,” one fan said on Twitter.