College Football World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Lane Kiffin News

Lane Kiffin isn’t leaving Oxford, Miss. anytime soon.

Kiffin’s name has come up in plenty of college football coaching rumors as of late. Miami, in particular, has been thrown around as a possibility to land Kiffin, were he to leave Ole Miss.

However, it doesn’t sound like that’s in the cards for the 46-year-old SEC head coach.

Kiffin and Ole Miss agreed to a new contract on Saturday night. And though the contract details have yet to be released, it sounds like he’s sticking with the Rebels for the long haul.

“With the best regular season in program history in the books and a New Year’s Six bowl appearance upcoming, Ole Miss has agreed on a new contract for head football coach Lane Kiffin, as announced Saturday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter,” the team announced.

Ole Miss fans, take a deep breath. Your head coach isn’t leaving Oxford.

Take a look at what college football fans are saying about Saturday night’s Lane Kiffin news.

This is a big win for the Ole Miss Rebels, who were bound to have some competition in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes.

Now, Kiffin and the Rebels can focus solely on their upcoming bowl game. Ole Miss will learn of its bowl-game destination and opponent on Sunday afternoon.