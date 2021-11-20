College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Deion Sanders News

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world finally received some welcomed news about former NFL star Deion Sanders.

Over the past few weeks, Sanders has been away from the sideline. The Jackson State head coach has missed a month of football as he recovers from complications after his foot surgery.

However, the latest news regarding the head coach has been positive. Two weeks ago, Sanders announced he had been released from the hospital, where he spent several weeks.

Earlier this afternoon, Sanders posted a video to social media showing himself back on the sideline. While he was still in a wheelchair, it was good to see him back with his players and dancing before the game.

Fans were loving seeing Sanders back on the sideline. Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

“And kids say they don’t want to play at an HBCU!!! Why?!? You can’t get culture no wear else like this!” one fan said.

“He gets it,” said a high school football coach about Sanders.

Despite being in a wheelchair, Sanders is using that as a positive as he continues to make progress with his recovery.

“Lord I thank you, I see you hear me say that and you don’t know where that comes from,” Sanders said, via the Clarion Ledger. “It’s a wheelchair right here and I’m in that chair, nevertheless I say Lord I thank you. I can’t walk on my own and people have to help me get in and out of everything, but I say Lord I thank you. It’s hard to even make it to the bathroom by myself without the assistance of others, but Lord I thank you.”

It’s great to see him back on the sideline.