College Football World Reacts To Saturday's Guest Picker News

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College Gameday analysts Lee Corso (L) and Kirk Herbstreit pose on set at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

ESPN is visiting Boone, North Carolina, to host this week's College GameDay at Appalachian State for the first time.

On Thursday afternoon, the show revealed its guest picker for Saturday.

Perhaps the choice isn't nearly as surprising as the Mountaineers' Week 2 upset over Texas A&M. Country music star and North Carolina native Luke Combs will join the crew to give his game predictions.

Fans felt the two-time Grammy Award nominee was an easy, but smart call. New College GameDay anchor Pat McAfee was also hyped to share the news on his show.

Appalachian State has had quite an eventful start to the season. Before stunning the then No. 6-ranked Aggies, the Mountaineers scored 40 fourth-quarter points in a wild 63-61 loss to North Carolina.

They recorded 649 total yards in the epic shootout, but two missed two-point conversions derailed an epic comeback attempt against the ACC program. Their defense nevertheless responded with a 17-14 triumph over Texas A&M.

The Sun Belt school now receives the unexpected honor of hosting ESPN's famous pre-game show ahead of Saturday afternoon's matchup against Troy. Combs will join the festivities for a special day at Kidd Brewer Stadium.