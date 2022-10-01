College Football World Reacts To Saturday's Quinn Ewers News

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is reportedly working his way back to a return in the lineup.

Unfortunately, it will not be today against West Virginia. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported this morning that Ewers is out against the Mountaineers, but is aiming to come back for next weekend's rivalry game against Oklahoma.

Ewers has been limited in practice and has dressed for the Longhorns' last two games, but hasn't played since spraining his SC joint in a loss to Alabama on September 10.

Hudson Card will again start in Ewers' place for Texas, which is 2-2 on the season. Fans are bummed that Ewers won't play today and are hoping he will indeed be back for the Red River Rivalry next Saturday.

After Ewers was injured against the Crimson Tide, a 4-to-6 week timeline for a return was reported. Four weeks would be next Saturday.

In the meantime, Card will look to lead the Longhorns to a much-needed win at home this afternoon. Both Texas and West Virginia are 2-2 overall and 0-1 in Big 12 play, with the Longhorns having lost to Texas Tech last week and the Mountaineers falling to Kansas in Week 2.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.