College Football World Reacts To Scary Nick Saban News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What's scarier than facing a Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide team?

Facing a Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide team coming off a "rebuilding" season.

Alabama was "rebuilding" in 2021, according to their head coach. That "rebuilding" season led to a Heisman Trophy win and a national championship game loss.

What will 2022 have in store?

Watch out, college football.

Not everyone is buying it, though.

Paul Finebaum called Saban out on social media for his comments, claiming they are an excuse.

Regardless, you don't want to face a motivated Nick Saban team this fall, that is for sure.