College Football World Reacts To Scholarship Controversy

The University of Florida pulled a quarterback commit's scholarship offer over a video this weekend.

Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, was committed to Florida. However, the Gators pulled his offer, when a video surfaced showing him rapping the N-word.

The class of 2023 recruit has apologized.

“I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words and posted a video of it on social media,” he said in the tweet. “I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that. I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football. My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when going along with a song, my words still carry a lot of weight. I will strive to be better and to become the best version of myself both on and off the field. I know that learning from my mistakes is a first important step.

Marcus Stokes”

Florida's decision to revoke the scholarship has sparked a debate on social media. Should Stokes have had his scholarship offer revoked by Florida?

Fans are split.

"Marcus Stokes walks into Miami’s QB room and is immediately QB1 so I get why they’re speaking on it," one fan added on social media.

"Prayers out to Marcus Stokes and his family on the rest of his education and college football decisions, Great kid with a lot of heart, as young men in this society we must be careful with the things we do, say, or post everything is under a microscope," one fan wrote.

"As a black professional graduate of UF, if this action results in taking a scholarship, then I have a few professors who I'd like to recommend lose their jobs. This is atrocious! Good luck bro. Smh this is sad and a sad day for UF," one fan added.

Actions on social media can have serious consequences. Stokes is learning that the hard way this weekend.

We'll see if the four-star quarterback recruit can land another major offer.