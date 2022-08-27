College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost's Troubling Quote

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Not only did Nebraska lose to Northwestern on Saturday, but head coach Scott Frost appeared to throw his assistant coaches under the bus during a postgame press conference.

Frost appeared to call out his offensive coaching staff for a lack of creativity on Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska fell to Northwestern, 31-28.

"I think our offensive staff has to learn you've got to be a little more creative in this league."

Yikes.

"Simultaneously unbelievable and completely believable that he said this," one fan wrote.

"Narduzzi took a shot at Whipple 4 years after he hired and then fired him at Pitt (and after Whipple went on a Pitt recruiting visit and tried to recruit the kid to Nebraska) It took Frost exactly 4 quarters to throw Whipple under the bus," one fan added.

"Yeah when you score 28 and still lose to the high scoring Northwestern, it was the offense’s fault for sure," another fan added.

Frost appears to be on his last legs.