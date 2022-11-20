College Football World Reacts To Security Guard Video

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A general view of a flyover during the singing of the National Anthem before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The best hit from college football's Week 11 slate was made by a security guard.

There wasn't much defense played in the UCLA vs. USC game on Saturday night, but a security guard leveled a streaker in pretty great fashion.

Video of the security guard leveling the streaker has gone viral on social media.

"We're not sure at what point of the game it happened, but a fan ran on the field and appeared to be using his phone to capture the experience on video. As he was running and taping himself, a security guard came at him from his blind side at a dead sprint. Then, wham, contact. The phone went flying and the idiot on the field got up woozy, only to get grabbed by another member of the security detail," The Big Lead reports.

Well done, security guard.

"Unnecessary roughness late hit security guard runner was clearly out of bounds. 15 yard penalty Fan retains the phone," one fan joked.

"I think my man was looking for a flag after the hit 😂😂😂," another fan added.

"Everybody celebrating the hit. Not me. Tack on 15 for the late hit outta bounds. Not happening on my defense," one fan joked.

We can watch videos of that hit all day long.