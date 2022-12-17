College Football World Reacts To Shedeur Sanders, Heisman News

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - DECEMBER 03: Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Jackson State Tigers carries the ball against the Southern University Jaguars during the first half of the SWAC Championship game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders is undeniably talented. He finished the 2022 regular season with 3,383 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes.

That being said, RJ Young of Fox Sports may have placed unfair expectations on Sanders' shoulders for the 2023 season.

Young recently unveiled his top 25 candidates to win the Heisman Trophy in 2023. He has Sanders listed first.

"Sanders has a chance to be the most dynamic Colorado quarterback since Kordell Stewart, and he could also benefit from having the school's best all-around player since Rashaan Salaam on his side if Travis Hunter — who has also been linked to Florida State — decides to join him," Young wrote.

Judging by the responses on Twitter, fans are skeptical about Sanders' chances of winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023.

"This ain't happening at all," one fan tweeted.

"That's a lot of expectations on him," another fan wrote. "I just want him to do well."

"Let's see him play a P5 game first," a third fan commented.

Sanders will be Colorado's starting quarterback next season.

Hopefully, Sanders can live up to the hype.