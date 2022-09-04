College Football World Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' Performance Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Before Jackson State began the 2022 season, Deion Sanders said he wants his team to be "dominant."

Shedeur Sanders received the memo.

The Tigers quarterback and son of the Hall of Fame cornerback turned head coach is shredding Florida A&M in Sunday's season opener.

Sanders went 29-of-33 for 323 yards and five touchdowns before getting pulled with a seven-score lead early in the fourth quarter.

He scored three touchdowns before even throwing an incomplete pass.

The sophomore put on a fantastic display in the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic. Onlookers, including former quarterback Robert Griffin III, like what they see.

Sanders posted a 151.7 quarterback rating last year with 3,21 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, and eight picks. But he began his second year with a nearly flawless debut.

The father-son Sanders duo are turning the Tigers into appointment viewing. They could continue to earn national attention while running circles around the SWAC.

Jackson State holds a commanding 52-3 lead over Florida A&M in a game being televised on ESPN2.