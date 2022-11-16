College Football World Reacts To Simulated BCS Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Agiye Hall #84 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is defended by Christopher Smith #29 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

With the latest College Football Playoff rankings now available, the simulated BCS rankings for Week 12 have been released.

The top four for the BCS model match the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU are ranked at the top.

What's really interesting about the BCS model is that Alabama is ranked sixth. The College Football Playoff rankings, meanwhile, have Alabama ranked No. 8 behind Tennessee, LSU and USC.

The latest BCS ranking for Alabama has generated a lot of reactions on Twitter. As you'd expect, there are lot of people confused by the Crimson Tide making a noticeable jump despite being out of contention in the SEC West.

"BCS would still have Bama ranked #6? Wheeeeew," one person tweeted.

"Don’t tell all the Playoff haters that Alabama would be 6 in the BCS," another person commented.

Of course, Alabama fans would be fine with bringing back the BCS rankings just for this season.

"The BCS would have Alabama at 6, ranked higher than LSU? You know what? Yeah, let’s bring back the BCS," an Alabama fan said.

The most confusing aspect about Alabama's ranking in the BCS model is the fact that LSU is ranked seventh. The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide just two weeks ago in Baton Rouge.

Luckily for college football fans, they won't have to worry about the BCS rankings this winter.