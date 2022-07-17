College Football World Reacts To Star QB's Nickname Change

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 31: A general view during the game between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Field on October 31, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson said he will no longer use the "AR-15" nickname to distance himself from the semi-automatic rifles used in multiple mass shootings across the United States.

Richardson, who wears No. 15, said he's discontinuing an apparel line featuring the AR-15 nickname and is working with representatives to modify his branding.

"While a nickname is only a nickname and 'AR-15' was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form," Richardson wrote in a statement posted Sunday on Twitter.

Many fans appreciate the 21-year-old's decision.

There are others who don't agree with this move from Richardson, though he seems quite confident he's doing the right thing.

After Emory Jones transferred to Arizona State, Richardson has the inside track on Florida's starting quarterback gig this season. He has considerable potential and could capitalize on an expanding fanbase with NIL earnings.

But he'll do so with a different nickname unassociated with any weapon.