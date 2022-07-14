College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier's Suggestion

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Steve Spurrier watches from the sideline prior to the game between Ohio State and Oklahoma at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

If the SEC is looking to add more members in the future, former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier believes the conference should pursue Clemson.

During an interview with USA Today, Spurrier explained why he thinks Clemson would be a perfect fit in the SEC.

“When I coached at Duke, Clemson was actually like an SEC school in the ACC,” Spurrier said, via On3. “That was before FSU, Syracuse and Virginia Tech (joined the ACC). When you played Clemson, they looked like SEC guys. … Their defensive guys were a little bit bigger, a little bit faster. They just lined up and tried to smash you. That was their style of offense.”

Spurrier continued: "They certainly could slide right into the SEC."

There is currently no indication that Clemson wants to make the jump from the ACC to SEC. Nonetheless, the college football world believes this hypothetical move would only strengthen the program's rivalry with South Carolina.

"I said this on my show regarding realignment, if the SEC wants Clemson BADLY enough, there’s nothing South Carolina could do about it," Andrew Lyon of the Locked On Podcast Network said.

"Would be amazing. For both schools," one fan tweeted. "Just look at the Iron Bowl or the Egg Bowl as an SEC divisional game with so much on the line beyond the pride and passion for the rivalry itself. Make it happen!"

Clemson certainly has the talent to compete with SEC schools.

Would the Tigers want to deal with a schedule filled with SEC opponents though? That's an entirely different story.