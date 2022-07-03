College Football World Reacts To Strength Coach Salary News

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 7 : A general view of the stadium during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs November 7, 2015 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys defeated the Horned Frogs 49-29. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

College football coaching salaries have risen over the years, and not just for the guys on the sideline.

Support staffers, specifically strength and conditioning coaches, have been making more scratch as well. Now, for the first time, one of them will be making $1 million annually at a public university.

Oklahoma State's Rob Glass, who has spent nearly three decades at the university over two stints in Stillwater, received a new contract in February which will pay him seven figures per year.

The new deal signifies a raise of more than $200,000 for Glass. He may be making history with this contract, but he won't be the last strength coach to have a salary like this.

It seems like most Oklahoma State fans are more than fine with Glass being paid like this.

Glass has helped the Cowboys produce 16 straight winning seasons, including a 12-2 mark in 2021. Oklahoma State closed last season out with a win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

Look for Glass' salary to be the benchmark for any high-major strength coaches seeking raises in the coming years.