College Football World Reacts To Stunning Big 12 Upset Tonight

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #9 of the Kansas State Wildcats scores a touchdown on a 6-yard keeper against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Kansas State has done it. Adrian Martinez and the Wildcats have upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman this Saturday night.

Martinez, the Nebraska transfer, shined under the bright lights this evening. The veteran college football quarterback had 234 passing yards, 148 rushing, five touchdowns and no turnovers in the massive upset.

"Adrian Martinez's night: 234 passing yards, 148 rushing yards, 5 TDs, no turnovers and a stunning road win over No. 6 Oklahoma," Max Olson said on Twitter.

A performance for the ages by Martinez and the Wildcats. Oklahoma, meanwhile, now has some work to do to get back in the College Football Playoff discussion.

"ARE YOU KIDDING, MARTINEZ!? This run was UNREAL," FOX College Football said on Twitter.

What a win for K-State.

Oklahoma is down bad this Saturday night.