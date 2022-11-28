College Football World Reacts To Sunday Night Firing

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It's officially Black Sunday in the college football head coaching world.

We've had multiple head coaching changes so far on Sunday. We've added another head coaching firing on Sunday night.

Tulsa has reportedly fired head coach Phillip Montgomery on Sunday night.

"Tulsa is firing coach Phillip Montgomery, sources tell ESPN. Staff was just informed. Montgomery went 43-53 at TU. On3 first," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweeted.

The college football world has taken to social media to weigh in on the firing.

"UH blew a double-digit lead at home against essentially a lame-duck coach. Oof," one fan wrote.

"Hmmm…" one fan added.

"I've personally coached them the past 11 years on NCAA 11 for the PS3 so I'd like to throw my hat in the ring," another fan added.

"AAC carousel is going to be wild," one fan added.

"Quite a bit of transition news in the AAC today. This one seemed expected at Tulsa," another fan wrote.

Perhaps we'll have more college football head coaching firings on Monday.