College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Firing News

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 07: Rutgers Scarlet Knights cheerleaders performs during a game against against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SHI Stadium on October 7, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Nebraska defeated Rutgers 14-13. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Week 6 of the 2022 college football season brings a major coordinator firing out of the Big Ten.

Sunday afternoon, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced that he's fired his team's offensive coordinator.

The change comes after Rutgers lost to Nebraska on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty poorly in a number of offensive categories.

Was the change needed?

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the firing decision.

"This is what happens to a bad offense when the head coach is not related to the offensive coordinator," one fan wrote.

"Rutgers averages 334 yards per game. Iowa 239 (dead last in the country)," another fan added.

"This needed to be done. Glad GS & RU realized it and got it done quickly," another fan wrote.

"Greg Schiano wasted no time here. Nunzio Campanile, who’s been with the program since 2018 and served as the interim head coach in ‘19, steps up now as the interim OC and QBs coach. Former Bergen Catholic HS HC (2010-17)," another fan added.

Rutgers dropped to 3-3 on the year following Friday night's tough loss.