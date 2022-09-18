College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Major Firing

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Another week, another college football head coach firing.

On Sunday, a week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, Arizona State parted ways with Herm Edwards.

The former NFL head coach never got things going at the college level. He was fired by the Pac-12 program on Sunday afternoon.

Edwards has been criticized pretty heavily for his performance in recent seasons.

"Hiring Herm Edwards seemed like a bad idea at the time. Than it looked a little better after the first couple seasons, but in the end I'm not sure the program made any more progress under him than it did under Todd Graham. In fact, Graham probably did more," Ralph D. Russo tweeted.

Arizona State was officially informed of Edwards' firing earlier on Sunday.

Some fans are starting to laud in their correct predictions for the Arizona State-Herm Edwards tenure.

