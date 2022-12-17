College Football World Reacts To Super Bowl-Winning Wide Receiver Coaching Bowl Game

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of the stadium during the Louisville Cardinals game against the Syracuse Orange at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Patriots legend Deion Branch is back in the spotlight this Saturday. The two-time Super Bowl champion is Louisville's interim coach for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

Branch was named Louisville's interim coach after the program lost head coach Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati.

Branch returned to Louisville this year as a director of player development. Although being an interim coach is a new position for him, he seems to be enjoying it.

"Given the situation with the coaches, this is an unusual predicament to be in. But first and foremost, our guys have embraced the moment taken full advantage of the opportunities," Branch said when asked about the opportunity. "I'm expecting a great game tomorrow. Not a good one – a great one."

College football fans around the world are clearly loving Branch's coaching debut.

"My word...Deion Branch is so awesome," one person said.

Another person wrote, "Deion Branch is the man! Go Cards!"

"Somebody plz tell me Deion Branch is staying on staff in some type of capacity," a third person tweeted.

So far, Branch is seizing the moment.

Louisville leads 21-7 over Cincinnati at halftime. If this result holds up, the Cardinals may have to consider keeping Branch on their coaching staff for the long haul.