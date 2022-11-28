College Football World Reacts To Surprising Coach Firing

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A college football head coach has reportedly been fired despite getting his team to bowl eligibilty.

According to ESPN, UNLV has fired head football coach Marcus Arroyo on Monday afternoon.

Arroyo took over the program in 2020 during the COVID-impacted season. He took the program from 0 wins to 2 wins to 5 wins.

While that's progress, UNLV clearly felt it was not good enough.

"Marcus Arroyo is out as #UNLV's coach. The Rebels finished 5-7 this season but are still in line for a bowl appearance because of their APR score," Adam Rittenberg tweeted.

"Arroyo wouldn't stay on to coach a potential UNLV bowl game, according to a source."

The college football world is still pretty surprised by the move.

"This is a surprise. Coach Arroyo went winless in a Covid season, has 2 wins with a tough schedule, then wins 5, and possibly has #UNLVfb going Bowling this year. Timing is BAD to (painting Fremont Cannon this AM)," one fan wrote.

"File this under things I did not expect to see when I woke up this morning. 0 wins to 2 wins to 5 wins is progress. Unless there is something I don’t know about I am a bit confused about this," one fan added.

"Jay Hill was on the large candidate list for them when they hired Arroyo. If they can be patient with a rebuild, I think he would be a great hire for them," one fan added.

"WOWOWOWOW!!" another fan wrote.

"WHAT?!!!!" another fan added.

It's safe to say the college football world is pretty shocked by this firing. We'll have to see if it ends up being the right call.