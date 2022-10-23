College Football World Reacts To Surprising Sideline Reporter News

BIRMINGHAM, AL - JANUARY 03: Adam Lane #22 of the Florida Gators stands with ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge following a victory over the East Carolina Pirates in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field on January 3, 2015 in Birmingham, Alabama. Florida won the game 28-20. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sideline reporters are a necessary, often helpful part of a college football broadcast.

We were missing one on Saturday night, though.

During the Kansas State vs. TCU game, a sideline reporter was surprisingly absent from the contest.

This came into play in an unfortunate way when Kansas State star quarterback Adrian Martinez left the game, with the broadcast not knowing why.

"There is no sideline reporter on KState-TCU. Adrian Martinez has been out since the first series and the announcers seem to have no idea why. Always have a sideline reporter," Stewart Mandel tweeted.

Always have a sideline reporter.

"Couldn’t agree more!" one fan wrote.

"Leaves with an injury nobody knows why?" another fan pointed out.

"Top 17 ranked matchup and no sideline reporter? Yikes, FS1," one fan added.

"This is the reason I stay on the sidelines when covering a high school game as opposed to the press box," one fan added.

(Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

TCU, meanwhile, ended up defeating Kansas State, to remain unbeaten on the season.