College Football World Reacts To Surprising Sideline Reporter News
Sideline reporters are a necessary, often helpful part of a college football broadcast.
We were missing one on Saturday night, though.
During the Kansas State vs. TCU game, a sideline reporter was surprisingly absent from the contest.
This came into play in an unfortunate way when Kansas State star quarterback Adrian Martinez left the game, with the broadcast not knowing why.
"There is no sideline reporter on KState-TCU. Adrian Martinez has been out since the first series and the announcers seem to have no idea why. Always have a sideline reporter," Stewart Mandel tweeted.
Always have a sideline reporter.
"Couldn’t agree more!" one fan wrote.
"Leaves with an injury nobody knows why?" another fan pointed out.
"Top 17 ranked matchup and no sideline reporter? Yikes, FS1," one fan added.
"This is the reason I stay on the sidelines when covering a high school game as opposed to the press box," one fan added.
TCU, meanwhile, ended up defeating Kansas State, to remain unbeaten on the season.