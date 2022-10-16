College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Cheerleader Video

Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Rocky Top was the place to be on Saturday night!

Tennessee upset Alabama for the first time in forever, as the Volunteers topped the Crimson Tide with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Josh Heupel has the Tennessee program rolling right now. The Volunteers have elite play on the field and the fan base is absolutely ready to explode, like they did on Saturday night.

Tennessee's cheerleaders are ready, too.

Video of the Vols cheerleaders celebrating the win over Alabama has gone viral on social media.

Tennessee's cheerleaders were ready for the win ahead of kickoff on Saturday, too.

One UT cheerleaders video went viral on TikTok.

"VOLS BY FIDDY," one fan wrote.

"AWESOME--GOO VOLS--WHOOOO," another fan wrote.

"bama crying on the way home 😌," another fan joked.

Tennessee is expected to rise way up in the rankings when the new polls come out on Sunday afternoon.