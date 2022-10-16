College Football World Reacts To Tennessee President Video

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers fans coordinate to checker Neyland during the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

University of Tennessee president Randy Boyd was too happy about the Volunteers defeating Alabama to care about property damage.

Fans stormed the field following Tennessee's 52-49 win and took down the goal post at Neyland Stadium. A Twitter user posted a video of someone asking Boyd how much it'll cost to replace it.

"It doesn't matter," Boyd said while smoking a victory cigar. "We'll do this every year."

Onlookers liked that Boyd was just as pumped about defeating the Crimson Tide as the fans who infiltrated the field.

"I love this," TheMMQB's Albert Breer wrote. "College football forever."

Boyd has every reason to feel good about his school's football program. The Volunteers improved to 6-0 and No. 3 in the AP poll after knocking off the SEC juggernaut. Saturday night's victory places them firmly in the championship hunt.

Fans probably won't cause the same destruction if Tennessee defeats the Ohio Valley Conference's UC Martin Skyhawks on Saturday afternoon.