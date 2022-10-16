College Football World Reacts To Tennessee President Video
University of Tennessee president Randy Boyd was too happy about the Volunteers defeating Alabama to care about property damage.
Fans stormed the field following Tennessee's 52-49 win and took down the goal post at Neyland Stadium. A Twitter user posted a video of someone asking Boyd how much it'll cost to replace it.
"It doesn't matter," Boyd said while smoking a victory cigar. "We'll do this every year."
Onlookers liked that Boyd was just as pumped about defeating the Crimson Tide as the fans who infiltrated the field.
"I love this," TheMMQB's Albert Breer wrote. "College football forever."
Boyd has every reason to feel good about his school's football program. The Volunteers improved to 6-0 and No. 3 in the AP poll after knocking off the SEC juggernaut. Saturday night's victory places them firmly in the championship hunt.
Fans probably won't cause the same destruction if Tennessee defeats the Ohio Valley Conference's UC Martin Skyhawks on Saturday afternoon.