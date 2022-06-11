Terry Bowden Has Blunt Comment About NIL Deals: College Football World Reacts

OXFORD, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Terry Bowden of the Akron Zips looks on from the sideline against the Miami Ohio Redhawks during the first half at Yager Stadium on November 7, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

While on The Paul Finebaum Show this Friday, Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden made some interesting comments about the current state of college football.

Bowden discussed NIL deals that allow players to receive luxurious cars and massive paydays.

"When a quarterback is making six figures and driving a Bentley, he's a professional athlete," Bowden said.

The timing of this statement is interesting to say the least. Earlier this week, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud signed an NIL deal with Sarchione Auto Gallery. It was first believed that he'd drive a Bentley, but he ultimately went with a Mercedes G-Wagon.

College football fans believe Bowden should've gotten his facts straight before taking a shot at Stroud.

"If you’re going to try and dog the kid, at least get the facts right: He traded the Bentley for a more expensive Mercedes G-Wagon," one fan said.

Others, however, believe Bowden is right about this entire situation.

"Coach Bowden is 100% correct. NIL is going to destroy college football as we've known it," a fan wrote.

Whether coaches like it or not, the landscape of college football has drastically changed.

Until the NCAA adds some guidelines for NIL deals, there'll be plenty of unknown that coaches will have to deal with.