College Football World Reacts To Texas' Big Recruiting News

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas isn't back yet, but the Longhorns sure look close on the recruiting trail.

It's been a big year for the Longhorns, whose 2023 class is highlighted by five-star quarterback Arch Manning, but he's far from the only top prospect.

Wednesday night, Texas added a commitment from one of the top running backs in the country in Cedric Baxter.

Texas has big plans moving forward, it appears.

The Longhorns will be fun to watch moving forward.

"I don't think we will ever see a more talented class not win more than 8 games in a season across their years at Texas," one fan joked.

"Yeah Texas bout to run college football," another fan predicted.

"If they don’t win this season there gone right along with there coach," one fan added.

It's going to be entertaining to watch, at least.