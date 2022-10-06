College Football World Reacts To Texas Tech Cheerleader Video

MORGANTOWN, WV - OCTOBER 14: A Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleader on the field during the second quarter of the college football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the West Virginia Mountaineers on October 14, 2017, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. West Virginia defeated Texas Tech 46-35. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A funny cheerleader video went viral during the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech game on Saturday.

Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader after making a play in the second half of Saturday afternoon's game.

Video of the Texas Tech cheerleader went viral on social media.

College football fans took to social media to weigh in on the viral video.

"Kobe....a man after my own heart! I would do the same if I were him too," one fan joked.

"Boy boy boy that boy funny lol," another fan added.

"Shooters shoot!" one fan added.

Kansas State topped Texas Tech, 37-28, on Saturday afternoon.