College Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning Photo

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback in the 2023 class and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, appeared to enjoy his time at Georgia.

The No. 1 overall recruit in the country is heavily considering Georgia, along with Alabama, Texas and a handful of other programs.

But the Bulldogs might be the team to beat.

Georgia fans made sure to do everything they could to impress Arch Manning on his visit.

There's reportedly growing confidence that Arch Manning will end up with the Bulldogs.

Don't count out Alabama or Texas, of course, but the Bulldogs might be tough to beat here.