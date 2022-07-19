College Football World Reacts To The Chad Morris Job News

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 6: Head Coach Chad Morris of the Arkansas Razorbacks talks with a player on the sidelines in the second half during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Razorback Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabamai. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 65-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

After one year back coaching high school, Chad Morris once again has a job at the collegiate level.

The former Arkansas and SMU head coach has been named the new senior offensive analyst at USF. Morris arrives in Tampa after one season as the head coach of Allen High School in Texas.

In 2020, Morris was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Gus Malzahn at Auburn. Prior to that, he flamed out spectacularly in less than two seasons running the Arkansas program.

Morris went 4-18 with the Razorbacks and failed to win a game in SEC play. Including his tenure at SMU, he's 18-40 as a college head coach.

To say Arkansas fans don't remember him fondly is an understatement. Just look at some of their reactions to the news of his latest job.

Once upon a time, Morris was a hot commodity as one of the most well-regarded offensive minds in the country after running Clemson's offense from 2011-14.

Of course, much of the credit for the Tigers' success during that time also has to go to the quarterbacks, Tajh Boyd and later Deshaun Watson.

Let's see if Morris can begin to rebuild his reputation starting this season at USF.