College Football World Reacts To The Charlie Brewer News

On Tuesday afternoon, the college football world learned a former starting Big 12 quarterback was on the move.

Former Baylor starting quarterback Charlie Brewer announced his transfer to Utah following the close of the 2020 season. Brewer took over as the Utes starting quarterback in 2021.

However, he saw Cameron Rising perform much better over the course of the season thus far. After likely losing his job, Brewer decided it was time to make another move.

According to multiple reports, Brewer announced his plans to transfer once again. Of course, that led to plenty of reaction from around the social media world.

“No ‘taking his ball and going home’ take needed here,” one college football analyst said. “His decision to play even in 2020 made Brewer’s family nervous after too many concussions. No longer the starter, past time to hang em up.”

Another on social media brought up the fact that Brewer is leaving the program without being told he wouldn’t be seeing the field any longer.

In his four years with Baylor, Brewer threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t bring that success to the Utes. During his three games so far this season, Brewer completed just over 60-percent of his passes.

He threw for 484 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Where will he wind up next?