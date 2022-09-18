College Football World Reacts To The Coach O Video

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former college football head coach Ed Orgeron is back on campus - at Miami.

Coach O is attending tonight's primetime game between Miami and Texas A&M at Kyle Field this Saturday night. He's making his true colors shown.

Orgeron is rocking a Miami Hurricanes polo for tonight's game. He clearly misses Coral Gables.

"Go Canes," he said.

Will Ed Orgeron end up on Mario Cristobal's staff at some point? Fans are speculating.

Miami has some good luck on its side tonight.

Ed Orgeron will be cheering on those Hurricanes when they battle the Aggies this evening.