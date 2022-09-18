College Football World Reacts To The Coach O Video
Former college football head coach Ed Orgeron is back on campus - at Miami.
Coach O is attending tonight's primetime game between Miami and Texas A&M at Kyle Field this Saturday night. He's making his true colors shown.
Orgeron is rocking a Miami Hurricanes polo for tonight's game. He clearly misses Coral Gables.
"Go Canes," he said.
Will Ed Orgeron end up on Mario Cristobal's staff at some point? Fans are speculating.
Miami has some good luck on its side tonight.
Ed Orgeron will be cheering on those Hurricanes when they battle the Aggies this evening.