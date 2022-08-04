College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo

COLUMBIA, SC - FEBRUARY 07: South Carolina Gamecocks fans react to the final seconds of the fourth overtime on February 7, 2017 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. Alabama wins in quadruple-overtime 90-86. (Photo by Jim Dedmon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding.

On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account.

The picture that Eisberg shared immediately went viral because it shows South Carolina football tickets on the shelves at Costco.

The reactions to this development are mixed.

Some fans think it's cool that South Carolina tickets can be purchased at Costco. Others, meanwhile, find it extremely odd.

It's unclear if this is a good sign or a bad sign regarding South Carolina's ticket sales.

Perhaps this is South Carolina's way of trying out new ideas. Who knows, maybe this will help out the Gamecocks' attendance this upcoming season.

South Carolina's home opener is on Sept. 3 against Georgia State.