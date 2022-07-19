College Football World Reacts To The Deion Sanders Salary News

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has announced a big decision on his salary ahead of the 2022 regular season.

The Jackson State head coach and former NFL star has revealed that he will be donating a large portion of his salary to help with program renovations.

"I'll put half on it to get this done," Sanders said. "If you don't believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts."

College football fans are loving it.

"Deion Sanders is really at JSU for the love," one fan tweeted.

"While covering the Ravens for RaveTV I got to see the community, out of the spotlight, side of “Prime Time.” He is a beautiful character and very real. Not surprised," another fan added.

"Way to go Man-that is focus and dedication to your school and profession and players," one fan added.

Well done, Coach Prime.