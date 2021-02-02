The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To The EA Sports News

Oklahoma and Texas in EA Sports.EA Sports.

College football fans and video game users, unite. EA Sports College Football is set to reboot.

The major gaming company announced it’s intention to bring back the well-loved video game franchise for Next Generation consoles on Tuesday morning. If it can actually get done, it would mark the first time that college football fans could play as their favorite teams since 2014.

EA Sports, who produced the NCAA Football franchise, hasn’t released a game in seven years, with the last version featuring Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover. When the production dropped off in the late 2010s, college football fans went back to replay older releases, hoping of a future where there might be an updated version.

Now, gamers will get to see that dream come true.

For those who never stopped believing… #EASPORTSCollegeFootball,” the official EA Sports Twitter account wrote.

Needless to say, gamers, sports fans, and lovers of nice things were thrilled to hear the news on Tuesday. Many hopped on social media to celebrate together and fantasize about what might be coming down the pipe.

Take a look:

Interestingly, EA Sports seemed to market their announcement as “College Football” instead of the “NCAA Football” moniker that it used in the past. Time will tell exactly what the means for the production of the game, but fans will likely notice significant differences since the 2014 release.

Although it’s unclear exactly when the game will be available to the public, having something to look forward after a dreadful year is an incredible feeling. EA Sports College Football will surely be a blast of nostalgia for all sports fans and we can’t wait until it can be played.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.