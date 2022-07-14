College Football World Reacts To The 'Horns Down' News

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Tre Watson #5 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates with teammates after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

In 2019, Big 12 officials coordinator Greg Burks became public enemy No. 1 in Oklahoma when he announced that a "Horns Down" gesture would lead to a penalty if directed at Texas fans, players or coaches.

Fast forward three years later, and Burks has decided to double down on this stance.

While at this year's Big 12 media days, Burks confirmed that "Horns Down" gestures cannot be directed at opponents in a harsh manner.

"Please, the state of Oklahoma: I make no offense. You don't have to send me e-mails ... It's not about Horns Up or Horns Down. It's about the manner that you do anything on the field toward an opponents," Burks said, via Eric Bailey.

Unsurprisingly, the college football world is frustrated by Burks' comments.

"Can't wait to leave this weak conference," an Oklahoma fan said.

"I'm sure the same standards will be used for Horns Up," one fan sarcastically responded.

"NOW it feels like college football is getting closer," Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times tweeted.

Oklahoma and Texas will square off on Oct. 8 this upcoming season.

It wouldn't be a Red River Showdown without at least one or two "Horns Down" gestures.