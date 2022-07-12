College Football World Reacts To The Jenny Dell Job News

BOSTON - MARCH 12: NESN reporter Jenny Dell checks her hair as she gets ready to do a standup on the parquet floor at the conclusion of the Celtics-Knicks game. The Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks in an NBA regular season game at the TD Garden. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

CBS will have a new lead sideline reporter for its college football games this fall.

Jenny Dell, a longtime sports reporter, will take over the sidelines for CBS this fall.

In addition to that, Sherree Burruss has been elevated to lead college football reporter.

“Jenny and Sherree are talented, knowledgeable and respected reporters and we are excited to elevate their roles for our college football coverage,” said Harold Bryant. “Since joining CBS Sports, they both have grown and excelled with every assignment. We are confident the passion and authenticity they have displayed will be evident to the new college football fans they will be reaching.”

Fans are excited.

"Awesome news. Two well-earned promotions. Thrilled for you guys to get these opportunitie," Gary Parrish tweeted.

"Congrats! Well deserved!!" one fan added.

"Two absolute stars … and even better people. Saturdays gonna be fun with them!" one fan added.

Congrats, Jenny!