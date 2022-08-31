College Football World Reacts To The Lee Corso Debate

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 25: ESPN television personality Lee Corso watches the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2008 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Lee Corso's performance on last Saturday's episode of College GameDay sparked a debate about whether or not the legendary analyst should remain on the show.

Corso, 87, has been a featured analyst on College GameDay since its inception in 1987.

Despite all the concerns about Corso's performance, Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated believes people should stop calling for Corso's removal.

"While I agree that a three-hour show may be a lot for Corso, and maybe his role should be scaled back, can we let the legend go out on his own terms? There is no need to disparage him. And there’s no need to question whether he can still be a valuable contributor to the show," Traina wrote.

Most of the responses to Traina's article about Corso have been positive.

"Coach is an amazing personality that still draws people in," one person said. "So what if he's a little slower...he's EIGHTY SEVEN FREAKIN YEARS OLD. Who isn't at that age? Lighten up, people."

"People really complained about a slip that probably all of us have made? To reinforce what @JimmyTraina writes, Lee Corso is one of the most welcome people on college football TV screens. Leave him alone," another person wrote.

Corso will be on College GameDay once again this Saturday.

College GameDay will begin at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.