College Football World Reacts To The Les Miles News

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase met with the media before the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the media appearance, Chase was asked if there is a moment from his younger playing days that he draws motivation from. As it turns out, former LSU coach Les Miles didn’t see Chase as talented enough to play wide receiver in college.

“Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver coming out of high school,” the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver said.

“Ja’Marr Chase said Les Miles told him he couldn’t play WR when he was coming out of HS. Wanted him as a CB, Chase said. That seems like …. a miscalculation on Miles’ part,” reporter Lindsay Jones said.

Those on social media had a good time making fun of Miles for his ridiculous miss.

“Ja’Marr Chase said there is one motivator that was one of his ‘best stories ever.’ ‘Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver when I was coming out of high school.’ Narrator: Les Miles was wrong,” one person said.

Others joked that they were never told they couldn’t play wide receiver by Miles, suggesting that perhaps they’re better than Chase – sarcastically, of course.

“Les Miles never told me I couldn’t play wide receiver. Something to think about,” Oklahoma reporter Eddie Radosevich said.

Chase went on to become one of the best wide receivers in the country and a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

He backed that up with a monstrous rookie campaign. During the 2021 season, he racked up 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In two playoff games this season, he’s added another 14 receptions for 225 yards.